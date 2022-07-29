RCMP Emergency Response Team sent to Williams Lake firearm incident

Photo: Glacier Media

Prince George RCMP Emergency Response Team officers were deployed to Williams Lake, Thursday, following a firearms incident.

At 2:36 a.m., Williams Lake RCMP were called to the scene of an incident involving a firearm.

A man and a woman were arrested in connection with the incident.

Police set up containment around a home on the 1200 block of Pidgeon Avenue, where it was believed others involved in the incident were hiding.

Williams Lake RCMP were warning residents to stay away from the area.