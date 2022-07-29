Further growth expected at Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton as heat continues

Photo: BCWS

Further growth in the Nohomin Creek wildfire northwest of Lytton is expected today as scorching temperatures persist.

The fire is now estimated to have burned 2,660 hectares as increased fire activity produced smoke that was highly visible in the surrounding area on Thursday.

Similar hot, dry conditions are expected today, and fire activity will likely increase again by midday, the BC Wildfire Service says.

"Further growth is expected in the high elevation areas where access is inhibited by steep, rugged terrain," the service said in an update Thursday night.

However, rocky slopes and sparse fuels have slowed fire growth in certain areas.

"The fire is not moving at a significant pace and is not spreading west into the Stein Valley at this time," the wildfire service said.

Temperatures on Thursday reached 41 C. Combined with low humidity and light to moderate winds, the fire reached the top of the ridge upslope of the Fraser River, in the Stein Valley.

Crews are working the area to establish wet lines and fuel-free areas

On the fire's north flank, crews continue to make progress in establishing containment lines.

"The north flank is stable and there is minimal growth east of the Stein Valley," BCWS says.

On the south flank, they continue to establish containment lines.

A total of 106 firefighters ?are fighting the blaze, supported by 10 helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment.