Be careful with campfires this long weekend, government urges

Photo: Colin Dacre

There is no campfire ban, but the provincial government is warning the public about an increased risk of wildfires this long weekend.

Temperatures in the B.C. Interior are expected to continue to flirt with the 40 C mark until at least Sunday, drying out forest fuels before the possibility of widespread lightning — common at the end of an intense heat wave.

“The BC Wildfire Service is closely monitoring these changing conditions and making necessary preparations with strategic aviation and crew placements,” said the province in a statement.

While Category 2 and 3 open fires are now banned throughout British Columbia, campfires are still allowed.

“Escaped campfires can lead to human-caused wildfires, but that does not mean a campfire can't be enjoyed safely. Patrols will be in place on Crown land,” said the government.

Local governments may have their own burning restrictions or bylaws in place related to campfires.

More than half of the 380 wildfires this season so far have been human caused.

Property owners are also being encouraged to FireSmart their properties by doing things like removing brush and branches