Extreme climate events creating new challenges for B.C. winemakers

Sydney Chisholm

After last summer's record breaking temperatures and the following harsh winter, some B.C. winemakers are concerned about future challenges for the province's wine industry.

Michael Clark, winemaker, general manager and co-owner of Clos du Soleil Winery in South Similkameen Valley, said he’s no expert in climate science, but it seems like climate change is only going to get worse.

Clark said he worries for all agricultural businesses in B.C.

“The bottom line is, there's been a lot of more extreme events in the weather in the last few years,” Clark told Castanet News.

“That has a major impact on any farming operation — a winery like ours is fundamentally a farm.”

With unprecedented extremes and new agricultural challenges, many vineyards have had to get creative to get their crop in.

Lana Popham, the provincial minister of agriculture, said she's seen wineries use everything from fog machines to heaters to counter environmental challenges, but not a lot can be done to alter the weather on massive vineyards.

“I think everybody understands that we're facing some pretty serious climate change difficulties,” Popham said.

“Farmers are often the frontline of feeling those effects. And definitely, wineries have felt the heat dome from last year, all of it — and any extreme temperatures, and any temperatures that are occurring at the wrong time, for the wrong season.”

Some winemakers claim adaptability and organic practices are the key to navigating the extreme weather events B.C. has seen.

Monte Creek Winery's Galen Barnhardt said he's seen a lot of success with regenerative agriculture.

“The premise is basically if we improve the soil and improve that soil health, that's what's going to give our vines that strength, that resilience, and that's what's going to give us good fruit,” Barnhardt said.

He added that during last year's heat dome, only the youngest vines that had recently been tilled suffered severe damage.

Clark said Clos du Soleil has a similar holistic approach that makes plants more resilient to harsher conditions, both hot and cold.

“They have [a] healthier immune response, soils that they're grown in are healthier, because we don't put chemicals on the soils,” Clark said.

“I think that that helps us deal with climate events better than a lot of conventional farmers.”

Steve Roche, Clos du Soleil viticulturist, vineyard and operations manager, said the vineyard tries to keep as much foliage on the ground as possible to limit heat radiation from the soil. This keeps plants cooler during periods of intense heat.

It’s important for vineyards to plant the right variety of grape for the climate and location, which adds an extra challenge for winemakers as the climate changes.

“That makes it even harder,” Clark said.

“You really need to be thinking not just about what grows right today, you need to be thinking about what's going to be growing right 10 years from now and what the climate will be 10 years from now.”

Popham believes with some innovation and adjustments, B.C.’s wine industry will press on through climate challenges.

“As long as you can get your crop in, there's a lot of ways that we can still keep producing, and there's going to be rough years, and there's going to be great years,” she said.

“We just have to have the fortitude to continue and carry on.”

On the other hand, Roche said innovations and practices used to tackle climate challenges could have a positive impact on the wine coming out of B.C.

“I think everybody is taking what's happening with climate into account and adjusting accordingly,” he explained.

“I don't see any dramatic downfall of the B.C. wine industry, if anything it’s getting stronger, which is what's good for the industry and good for everybody involved in that industry.”