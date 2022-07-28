'Poster child of the family': Police identify Langley shooting victims

Photo: IHIT Paul Wynn (left), 60, and Steven Furness (right), 43, were killed July 25 in a shooting spree in Langley, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is releasing the identities of the two men killed during a shooting spree in Langley on Monday.

"We've learned that there are those in the community looking for their friends and loved ones, wondering if they were victims," says Sgt. David Lee of IHIT, noting police have received each family's consent. "We hope that this identification helps the public awareness of who was involved and to assess if there are others unaccounted for."

Five people were shot — including the shooter — between midnight and 5:45 a.m. July 25, resulting in three deaths and two injuries. Advocates for the unhoused have told media the victims were or had experienced homelessness.

Police say Paul David Wynn, 60, died outside Creek Stone Place, while Steven Furness, 43, died at the Langley Bus Loop.

"Paul was the poster child of the family he worked so hard for everything he had," a family statement reads.

Furness's family hopes "Steven's tragic death will put a spotlight on the plight of the homeless and vulnerable in society."

The other two surviving victims are a 26-year-old woman, who remains in critical condition in hospital, and a 26-year-old man, also in hospital. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was shot near 203A Street and Fraser Highway. Officers found the man with a gunshot injury to his leg near the Langley Bypass and 200th Street.

The gunman, identified as 28-year-old Jordan Daniel Goggin, was killed by police shortly before 6 a.m. near the Langley Bypass and 200th Street. A day after the shootings, IHIT released images of Goggin and said he changed outfits during the deadly events.



B.C. officials sent out an active shooter alert early Monday, around 6:15 a.m., notifying residents to stay out of the area. A description of the suspect was also provided.

A second alert was issued just after 8 a.m., stating there was no longer a threat and to still stay out of the area, but it did not say where the location was.

A final alert was sent at 3:32 p.m., cancelling the public safety alert.

Earlier this week, Lee told reporters the alert was sent at the appropriate time.

“As the information became known to us and a proper risk assessment was done... at that time was the best time that we were able to issue the alert and ties these things together,” he said.

Monday was the second time in B.C.'s history that the alert system was used for an active shooter. The first was last November in Vanderhoof.

B.C.'s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says this week's alerts will be reviewed to see "how things were done and the way they were done."

IHIT says it continues to investigate and is gathering information to determine possible motives.



"At this time, no further details on the motive can yet be shared," homicide investigators say.

Grief counsellors were in Langley this week to provide support to the community.