Police arrest suspect in theft of Prince George, B.C. city bus

Photo: Citizen file photo.

Prince George RCMP found themselves on the tail of a different kind of theft this morning when they arrested a man suspected of stealing a city bus.

Just after 8 a.m., police received a report of the theft from a spot in the 1400 block of Edmonton Street and soon located the vehicle heading along Highway 16 towards College Heights.

When he saw RCMP at the intersection of Domano Road and Moriarty Crescent, he stopped and with the help of a police service dog and handler he was arrested and subsequently taken to hospital with injuries deemed not to be life-threatening.

"Police officers were able to stop the bus and arrest the suspect within 15 minutes of the theft being reported to police," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper noted. "Our quick response to this incident undoubtedly prevented any further incidents from occurring and kept others on the road safe."

Cooper said she understands the bus was empty of passengers at the time.

Charges remain pending and the suspects name has not been released.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has dash cam footage showing the event is asked to contact the detachment at 250-561-3300. Quote file number 22-26812.