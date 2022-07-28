Get ready for extreme heat and delays on the Coquihalla this weekend

Photo: Randy Millis West Kelowna firefighters extinguished a car fire in September, 2021.

BC Transportation wants drivers to consider changing their travel plans because of the extreme heat this long weekend.

The Ministry of Transportation and Highways is also advising drivers to expect delays on Coquihalla Highway 5, as work continues to repair damage from last November's atmospheric river.

The heaviest traffic volumes are expected between noon and 8 p.m. daily. Travellers are encouraged to avoid peak times or consider using Highway 3 as an alternative route.

BC Transportation is offering up some tips to avoid getting into a hot and sticky situation.

Just like preparing for winter travel, getting ready to set out on a long road trip during heat warnings and heat emergencies take some extra planning.

One of the first pieces of advice is to travel in the early morning or evening, when the temperatures aren’t quite as extreme.

You also need to make sure your vehicle is equipped to handle the heat. Operating the air conditioning, idling in stop-and-go traffic or towing a trailer or boat can put extra pressure on your vehicle’s engine.

Make sure to check your oil and transmission fluid and ensure the radiator is filled with coolant/antifreeze. Check hoses and belts and ensure your AC is working properly.

Your tires also take a hit when the pavement is sweltering.

The pavement is hotter than the air temperature, and the friction of your tires on the road further increases the heat on the tire and the possibility of a blowout. Check your tires regularly for bubbles, cracks, uneven wear, cuts, bulges and blisters.

Also, test your tire pressure before you leave. Under-inflated tires flex more, which causes heat buildup that can result in a blowout, while too much pressure could have the same end result.

The heat can make you drowsy, even if the air conditioning is blasting. Plan more frequent stops, carry plenty of water and consider sun shades for children, pets and the elderly, who are more at risk in high temperatures.

For more warm weather vehicle maintenance advice, see BC Automobile Association’s checklist.