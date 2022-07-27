Vanderhoof International Airshow is gearing up to take flight

Photo: Vanderhoof International Airshow. The will be taking place once again on Saturday, August 6.

The Vanderhoof International Airshow is set to delight the sky once more, returning this August for the first time since 2018.

The spectacular display of acrobatics will take over the community of Vanderhoof on Saturday, Aug 6 from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

“This year is really about variety. We have aircraft of all ages and all types,” said organizer Anne Stevens. “Our oldest aircraft is an 84-year-old Tiger Moth, which is an open-air bi-plane and we have right up to modern composite designs like Kyle Flower Go EZ.”

She said there will be aircraft with zero horsepower using an aerobatic sailplane up to 10,000 horsepower fighters.

“So, there’s lots of different variety there. We have static aircraft displays, remote control aircraft, we have antique cars, will have a Jurassic attack monster truck with us, and he'll be doing rides. Lots of different things.”

Stevens said the organizers are excited to bring the show after it has been grounded for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think people are definitely ready to get to get out and enjoy being together to do something cool and interesting,” said Stevens.

“We've actually been working fairly steady even over all that time just to be ready to put something on as soon as we were able. We looked at doing a drive-through model for last year, but it just wasn't something that we could do. So, some of the acts we have had in place since we planned to do one in 2020. But it's an awful lot of work. It's a really large undertaking for a small town and only volunteers. So everyone has put a lot into it but it is coming together really well.”

In 2020, the society postponed the event until 2021 which was slated for the B.C. Day long weekend.

Instead, the society organized The Great Regional Air Hug of 2020 which saw various aircraft fly over the entire north-central region to spread a little hope and inspiration in the midst of the pandemic.

Stevens said the Vanderhoof International Airshow is a great event for the whole family as it’s a great way to see a lot of different aircraft in action, but Stevens noted that even if airplanes are not your cup of tea there’s plenty to look at and enjoy including a great line-up of food trucks.

Those planning to attend should bring everything they’d need to spend a sunny day outside including chairs, snacks, small coolers, sunscreen, sunglasses, cameras, umbrellas and binoculars.

“In the past traffic and parking has been a challenge so we've taken a lot of measures to try and smooth that out so there will be a free shuttle bus leaving regularly from the Nechako Valley Secondary School so people can park and ride if they choose,” added Stevens.

Tickets for the Vanderhoof International Airshow are available online and you can also find out more information through the event’s Facebook page.