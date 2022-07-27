Province announces 35 new substance use treatment beds in Kamloops, Kelowna

Photo: Kristen Holliday Sheila Malcolmson, provincial minister of mental health and addictions, announces more addictions treatment and recovery supports for the Interior Health region on Wednesday.

The provincial government announced it will be adding more addictions treatment and recovery supports to communities across the Interior, including beds in Kamloops and Kelowna.

Speaking at A New Tomorrow Treatment Solutions’ facility in Kamloops on Wednesday, Sheila Malcolmson, minister of mental health and addictions, said a total of 35 beds will be funded in Kamloops, Kelowna, Lillooet and Williams Lake.

Malcolmson said 20 beds will be for treatment, while 15 will be for stabilization.

“Working with our partners, our government will continue to build that seamless and comprehensive continuum of mental health and substance use care that people deserve,” Malcolmson said.

“It’s an incredible act of bravery for people to recognize that help is needed, and to reach out and ask. And there is so much more for us to do. We are working hard though, and we are investing in the services that people need and communities that need them.”

According to the province, A New Tomorrow Treatment Solutions in Kamloops will receive 13 substance use treatment beds — seven for adult men, and six for adult women — and seven beds that will help people stabilize and transition to receive active care. The facility will open in the fall, and will include suites especially designed for the needs of single mothers with young children.

Kelowna will receive seven adult women’s treatment beds and two adult women’s stabilization beds, which will open at the Bridge Youth and Family Services. These beds will open in late September.

According to the province, Lillooet Friendship Society is currently accepting applications for its five new stabilization beds.

Williams Lake will receive one new withdrawal management bed at AXIS-Renner House.

“These new beds will join the supports that we have previously announced for the Interior Health region, including 17 new positions announced this March to support a variety of mental health and substance use programs,” Malcolmson said.

According to the province, treatment beds provide intensive, live-in treatment of substance use for 30 to 90 days. Those with a bed can access medical services, counselling, psycho-social education and life-skills training.

Stabilization beds are available for people experiencing complex substance use challenges who need support following withdrawal management.

Diane Shendruk, vice president of clinical operations for Interior Health North, said substance use and addictions should be understood as existing on a spectrum, and treatments should meet each person’s unique needs.

“It's important that we have this range of services, as everyone's journey to recovery is different and needs different supports,” Shendruk said.

In addition to the treatment and stabilization beds, Malcolmson said new outpatient withdrawal management teams are available to help people in Kamloops, Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.

A new virtual addictions medicine service will also help people across Interior Health access support.

“These services build out the continuum of care throughout the Interior,” Malcolmson said.

She said planning is also underway to bring complex care housing to Kamloops and Kelowna.

Although Interior Health has been faced with ongoing staffing challenges, Shendruk said the mental health and substance use community teams have not been impacted in the same way.

“Almost all the new positions are filled,” Shendruk said.

“There is great passion for this work, and a dedicated group.”

A New Tomorrow Treatment Solutions’ Dr. Mandy Manak said opening the Kamloops treatment facility has been a dream for years.

She said untreated addiction devastates communities, and the new beds will help provide support to those struggling with substance use.

“It is hope for those people who are seeking recovery so they can live their lives to their full potential. It is hope not only for the people of Kamloops, but for those that live in the Interior Health region,” Manak said.

Malcolmson said this was not the last announcement to expect from the ministry.

"We're now at a point of really building out that system of care and filling the gaps in the system where people slip through the cracks. Things that people with lived experience, and healthcare workers, and people on the front line of the public health emergency in particular — the toxic drug crisis in particular — the gaps that they've identified.”