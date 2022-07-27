Variety the Children's Charity 50/50 draw closes midnight Thursday

Photo: Contributed

It’s your last chance to enter to win the Big 50/50 online draw from Variety – the Children’s Charity.

Variety teamed up with the Cerebral Palsy Association of BC and the West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation to bring back the BIG 50/50 – an online 50/50 raffle which started at the end of June.

The catch is you only have one more day to get in on the action.

“We’re excited to be partnering with these two amazing charities and hope to raise as much as we can for BC’s kids,” said Josh Pasnak, Interim CEO, Variety BC. “And the bigger the jackpot, the more kids we can help.”

Tickets can be purchased by British Columbia residents over 19 years of age and are being sold at the following prices: four tickets for $20, 25 tickets for $50 and 100 tickets for $100. The secure, online portal where supporters will be able to purchase tickets can be found at thebig5050.rafflenexus.com.

Right now the prize sits at just over $100,000 and the winning ticket will be announced on Friday, July 29.

The BIG 50/50 winner will receive 50% of the total ticket sales with the remaining 50% going to Variety BC, the Cerebral Palsy Association of BC and the West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation in support of BC’s kids.

Variety - the Children’s Charity provides direct help to children with special needs in B.C. Since 2010, Variety has distributed more than $35 million in funding to families and organizations in communities all across the province.