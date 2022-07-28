New Denver emergency room hours shifted indefinitely

Photo: CTV News

The mayor of New Denver B.C., Leonard Casley, tells Castanet that staffing shortages have forced the emergency department at Slocan Community Health Centre to adjust their hours of operation.

According to Interior Health the emergency centre hours will be adjusted temporarily but indefinitely, “until further notice, emergency department hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.”

Mayor Casley says he has been lobbying Interior Health for more information and an explanation but has yet to receive a response.

“We don't have a voice because we're just small, and they tell us ‘that you're just a complainer’ and we're trying everything we can do.”

The adjusted hours started on Monday, July 25, and Interior Health states they regret the change from normal operations and call the move temporary, but Casley says the hours just returned to normal after changing during the pandemic and now they are right back where they were.

“I mean, we now put our community at risk with BC Ambulance Service lacking and the fact that now we have to go 35 minutes to 45 minutes to connect with any ER.”

Casley says the closest ER is in Nelson or Trail which adds two hours onto the drive. The mayor has tried working with IH on the staffing issue but says so far he has come up short.

“I’ve taken my concerns all away. The minister doesn't even respond, and IH says, ‘oh, well,’ and they're moving our nurses to cover other sites and that leaves us short.”

IH says they, “regret this temporary change to normal operations” and reminds residents to take note of the following if they require care while the emergency department is closed:

In the event of an emergency, call 911.

Visit the emergency department at:

Arrow Lakes Hospital, 97 1st Ave NE, Nakusp

Call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 (24-hour service) if you are unsure of your need to seek emergency care.

“Interior Health is facing staffing challenges and continues to recruit to fill positions in New Denver. An update will be provided as soon as we are able to return to normal 24/7 operations.”