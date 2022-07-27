Dogs better off in cool spot at home than in car, says BC SPCA

Photo: Unsplash/Avi Richards

As temperatures soar, the BC SPCA is advising dog owners to leave the animals in a cool spot at home — and never leave them alone in a vehicle.

”We know people love their animals, but they often don’t understand how quickly something can happen, even when they park in the shade or have their windows rolled down,” said Lorie Chortyk, manager of community relations for the animal-welfare organization.

Chortyk said dogs’ body temperature rise rapidly and they can go into distress very quickly. “The only way they can get relief is through panting or the pads on their feet. Everyone knows how hot it can be sitting in a parked car on a hot day.”

Calls to the SPCA’s hotline for pets in cars are rising as temperatures head into the 30s. Of the 408 calls to the line since January, 368 have come in the last month.

Chortyk said there were more calls last year at this time, but by this point in 2021, the province had already experienced June’s 40 C heat dome and sustained high temperatures through July. In total, last year, the BC SPCA received 1,083 calls to rescue pets in cars.

The SPCA hotline — 1-855-622-7722 — dispatches SPCA officers, animal control officers, RCMP and other agencies.

Chortyk said people who discover pets in hot cars should not break vehicle windows to rescue the pet “because they will find themselves on the wrong side the law.”

Chortyk said response times are usually very quick and decisions on rescuing animals should be left to animal control officers or police.

In the meantime, if you can, reach into an open window and supply some water or a soaked towel to cover the pet. But be careful, as the dog may be in distress and bite.

The SPCA says pet owners should never leave their furry friends unattended in a car even if the vehicle is electric and the air conditioning is on. It says a dog left in a hot car can die in just 10 minutes.

Chortyk said the organization records one or two pet deaths every summer in B.C. “And that’s too many because it’s such a preventable tragedy.”

Tips to keep pets safe and happy this summer: