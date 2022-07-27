Nohomin Creek wildfire 'remained stable' with no wind on Tuesday, BCWS says

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A unit crew creates a break in the tree canopy for a contingency line located near the northern flank of the Nohomin Creek wildfire on July 19.

Despite hot and dry conditions at the Nohomin Creek wildfire on Tuesday, fire activity remained stable due to the absence of wind, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The wildfire was sparked nearly two kilometres northwest of Lytton on July 14, and is estimated to have burned 2,364 hectares of land.

In an update posted on Tuesday night, BCWS said the wildfire continues to grow along its west flank, on the north side of the Stein River.

“A spot fire occurred on the south side of the Stein River [Tuesday] afternoon,” BCWS said.

“Crews and gear were in position to respond immediately. Crews on site were accompanied by aerial bucketing support. Personnel fought exceptionally hard and the spot fire was extinguished right away.”

According to the wildfire service, crews have established 1,100 feet of hose lay along the Stein Valley walking path. The system was set to run overnight, adding moisture to the valley bottom.

BCWS said crews working on the north and south flanks are making “good progress” towards containing the fire in the face of steep terrain and the heat.

“High temperatures require crews to take frequent breaks to prevent heat stress and exhaustion,” BCWS said.

Crews from Lytton First Nation and BCWS working on the east side of the fire continued to mop up hot spots identified from infrared scans made on the weekend.

According to BCWS, BC Hydro crews have been working to restore power to properties west of the Fraser River.

“Power has been energized south of the crossing and BC Hydro personnel are continuing to work north to complete full restoration,” BCWS said.

The wildfire is still classified as out of control.