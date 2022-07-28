Construction stoppages on hold for the BC Day long weekend at the Kicking Horse Canyon

Photo: BC Transportation Excavator working at Phase 4 of Kicking Horse Canyon, October, 2021.

Drivers on the Trans-Canada Highway between BC and Alberta get a break this weekend.

BC Transportation says there will be no construction stoppages on the Kicking Horse Canyon project, east of Golden, over the BC Day long weekend.

Construction stoppages will be suspended between 7 a.m. Friday, July 29 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 2.

#KickingHorseCanyon Update:#BCHwy1 east of #GoldenBC will be fully open for the BC Day Long Weekend.

There will be no construction stoppages from 7am Friday (July 29) until 8pm Tuesday (Aug 2).https://t.co/5NNa3XzSK0 pic.twitter.com/aQiRCK1iNg — BC Transportation (@TranBC) July 26, 2022

Outside of long weekends, summer construction hours at Kicking Horse Canyon typically include no daytime stoppages but overnight closures Sunday through Thursday nights, some 30-minute evening stoppages and 30 minutes stoppages on Friday nights.

The project is currently in Phase 4, the final stage of work to turn the narrow, winding stretch of road into a modern, four-lane highway. It is a part of a larger $837 million project underway upgrading Highway 1 between Kamloops and Alberta.

Phase 4 involves a 4.8 kilometre stretch of Highway 1 between the previously completed Phase 3 West Golden Hill to West Portal) and Phase 1 (Yoho Bridge) sections. The project will realign 13 curves, mitigate rock fall and avalanche hazards and add wildlife exclusion fencing.

It’s slated for completion in the winter of 2023-24.