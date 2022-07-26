Highway 3 west of Castlegar reopens in wake of incident

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m.

Highway 3 has fully reopened at the scene of this morning incident west of Castlegar.

The highway reopened as of 12:45 p.m., DriveBC reports.

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

Highway 3 has opened to single-lane, alternating traffic at the scene of an incident this morning west of Castlegar.

UPDATE: 9:05 a.m.

Highway 3 west of Castlegar is not expected to reopen until 2 p.m. following an incident this morning.

DriveBC says travellers should detour via Highway 3B and Rossland.

ORIGINAL: 7:45 a.m.

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 3 west of Castlegar.

DriveBC reports the highway is closed in both directions between Highway 3B and Mannix Road, 13 kilometres west of the Kootenay community.

The nature of the incident and whether any injuries are involved is not known at this time.

No detour is available, and a scene assessment is in progress.

Watch for traffic control.