One arrested after threatening man in New Westminster with imitation gun

One person has been arrested in New Westminster after threatening a man with an imitation gun.

On Friday (July 22), the New Westminster Police Department (NWPD) received a report at roughly 2 a.m. by someone who said an unknown man held a firearm against his neck and threatened to hurt him.

The caller fled the Hyack Square area and then provided police with a detailed description of the suspect, which allowed police to quickly find the person involved.

When police arrested the suspect, they found an imitation firearm in his possession.

"This victim did the right thing which included fleeing the area and calling 9-1-1," Sgt. Justine Thom said in a news release.

"Being threatened with a weapon is extremely serious and we encourage anyone who finds themselves in that kind of a situation to call 9-1-1 without delay.”

The department will be recommending the following charges: