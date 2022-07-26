U14 girls win Bronze at BC Summer Games

Photo: Contributed

It was a successful BC Summer games for the U13 and U14 girls basketball team from the Thompson-Okanagan.

The team captured bronze at the Games which was held in Prince George and ran from July 21 to the 24th.

Seven of the girls are from Kelowna and three are from Vernon.

Tryouts for the team were held April of 2022.

"The group of girls officially started practicing as a team in May. In a short time, they worked hard and brought home a bronze medal," said parent Bimy Sandhu.

The team was coached by Warren Cullum of Vernon and the assistant coach was Elana Corrado of Kelowna.