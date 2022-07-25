Multiple victims, police SUV riddled with bullets in Langley

Photo: CTV News

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.

Premier John Horgan and Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, have issued the following statement after multiple people were shot in the City of Langley and the Township of Langley:

"Our thoughts are with the victims of the horrific shootings in Langley and the Township of Langley today, as well as their friends, family and loved ones. This senseless act of violence against members of our community is extremely concerning and unacceptable.

"While we don't yet know the motive behind this incident, we understand people are concerned and fearful when events like these happen in our communities. With today's tragic events, we reaffirm our government's commitment to tackling gun violence in all communities throughout B.C.

"This remains an active police investigation, and we ask that the public co-operate with and assist them in this work."

UPDATE 2:28 p.m.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has also started an investigation into multiple fatal shootings in Langley British Columbia Monday morning.

In the early morning hours of July 25, 2022, Langley RCMP responded to multiple shootings in the Township of Langley and City of Langley. The Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team also responded. In separate locations, three victims were located. Two of the victims died at the scene while another victim was transported to hospital with critical injuries. A fourth victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The locations of the shootings are confirmed as at 203A Street and Fraser Highway, the Langley City bus loop near Logan and Glover Road. Creekstone Place, and the Langley Bypass.

The Langley RCMP and ERT located and engaged the suspect near the Langley Bypass. The suspect was shot by police and pronounced dead at the scene. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to investigate. The IIO has also been engaged. Efforts are being made to determine the scope of the shootings and confirm if the suspect was acting alone.

“This is an unfolding event and there are multiple scenes to process,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT, “the safety of the community is paramount and we ask they remain out of the area while we determine the nature of these shootings.”

UPDATE 11:31 a.m.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia is now investigating a shooting in Langley that has left multiple people shot, and where police shot and killed a male suspect.

RCMP tells Castanet that in the early morning hours of July 25, 2022, the Langley RCMP responded to multiple reports of shots fired at several different scenes throughout the City of Langley and one scene in the Township of Langley.

Police are now dealing with multiple locations and victims as a result of the incident. At this time police have confirmed that a total of 4 individuals have been shot. A woman near 203A St and Fraser Highway who was taken to hospital in critical condition. A deceased male was located at Creekstone Place and another deceased male was located at the Langley City bus loop near Logan and Glover Road. There are also reports that shots may have been fired into a number of closed or unoccupied businesses during the incident.

A Police Emergency Alert was issued to advise the public to be on the look out for a male and a possible vehicle believed to be associated with the shootings.

The Langley RCMP with the assistance of the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team actively began searching for the suspect and an individual matching the description was located near the Langley Bypass and 200th Street where another male victim was located who was shot in the leg.

During their interaction with the suspect police fired their weapon, hitting the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are actively investigating a series of shootings that has left two dead, one in critical condition and another with serious injuries,” says Chief Superintendent Ghalib Bhayani, BC RCMP Lower Mainland Assistant District Commander. “At this time we don’t know the motive behind this deadly incident, nor if there was any relationship between the deceased suspect and the victims. We ask that public continue to assist us by providing any information that may be able to assist our investigation. Significant resources have been deployed to Langley to assist with determining what took place and why and we appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we deal with multiple locations throughout the Langley area.”

The IIO BC has been notified and will be investigating police actions.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation is running a concurrent investigation into the shootings prior to police involvement and ask that anyone with information to contact police.

UPDATE: 9:55 a.m.

RCMP say "several people" have been shot and a suspect is in custody, after an early morning incident in Langley that left a vehicle riddled with bullets.

Police issued a blaring cellphone alert about 6:20 a.m. Monday, saying they were at the scenes of several shootings "involving transient victims."

At that time, RCMP said they were unsure if the shooter was alone and warned people to stay out of the downtown core of the city.

However, police say the man they arrested is thought to be responsible for the shootings.

"Investigators do believe the lone suspect to be in custody but more information will be released to the public in an expedited manner as soon as it is received and confirmed by investigators on scene," said Sgt. Rebecca Parslow.

She said she had no updates on the victims involved.

Yellow police tape surrounded a sandwich shop and a parking lot in Langley at the scene of one of the shootings. A black tent with LMD Forensics on the side had been set up over one of the crime scenes.

At a nearby scene the windshield and driver’s window of an unmarked black police SUV was riddled with bullet holes near the Spence Diamonds store at the Langley Centre.

A white four-door sedan was parked next to the forensic tent a short distance from the black SUV.

Not far from that site, orange cones surrounded a blue sleeping bag and a bicycle, while a pair of shoes and a piece of clothing were taped off in the middle of the street.

"We have Lower Mainland emergency response teams as well as major crime teams from E-Division headquarters attending to Langley RCMP, and we will be moving forward with a co-ordinated response into what occurred in the early morning hours, today," said Parslow.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has confirmed on social media that its investigators have been deployed to Langley to help RCMP with the investigation.

A statement issued by police said the investigation was active and involved multiple areas of Langley City and Langley Township.

Several areas of Langley are closed off and police have asked people to stay away from those locations, including the Cascades Casino and the Langley bus loop.

A worker at a nearby coffee shop said most of the stores might open by noon or after.

UPDATE: 8:45 a.m.

RCMP in Langley say they have a suspect in custody after multiple people were shot.

UPDATE: 7:30 a.m.

RCMP report a single suspect believed involved with multiple shootings in Langley this morning "is no longer a threat."

However, they continue efforts to confirm only one suspect is involved.

Mounties issued a cellphone alert to B.C. residents at about 6:30 a.m. Monday telling them to avoid the area.

RCMP closed off a large section of 200th Street, a main route through the centre of the city, while they searched for a suspect or suspects.

A woman who answered the phone at a Starbucks near the site of one of the shootings said officers ordered the coffee shop to shut down.

The employee, who didn’t want her name used, said a police forensics tent was set up in the nearby parking lot of a Spence Diamonds jewelry store.

RCMP described the suspect as male, Caucasian, with dark hair, wearing brown coveralls with a blue and green camouflage shirt.

ORIGINAL: 6:50 a.m.

RCMP report multiple shootings in the Fraser Valley city of Langley.

Police say most of the scenes are in the downtown core of Langley and there is one report of a shooting in the neighbouring Langley Township.

Police say the victims involve transients.

At least one suspect has been identified, and police say they aren't sure if other people are involved.

RCMP describe the suspect as male, Caucasian, with dark hair. wearing brown coveralls with a blue and green camo shirt.

RCMP are asking people to stay away from the area.