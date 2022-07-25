Multiple shooting scenes in Langley; suspect no longer a threat: RCMP

Photo: File photo

UPDATE: 7:30 a.m.

RCMP report a single suspect believed involved with multiple shootings in Langley this morning "is no longer a threat."

However, they continue efforts to confirm only one suspect is involved.

Mounties issued a cellphone alert to B.C. residents at about 6:30 a.m. Monday telling them to avoid the area.

RCMP closed off a large section of 200th Street, a main route through the centre of the city, while they searched for a suspect or suspects.

A woman who answered the phone at a Starbucks near the site of one of the shootings said officers ordered the coffee shop to shut down.

The employee, who didn’t want her name used, said a police forensics tent was set up in the nearby parking lot of a Spence Diamonds jewelry store.

RCMP described the suspect as male, Caucasian, with dark hair, wearing brown coveralls with a blue and green camouflage shirt.

ORIGINAL: 6:50 a.m.

RCMP report multiple shootings in the Fraser Valley city of Langley.

Police say most of the scenes are in the downtown core of Langley and there is one report of a shooting in the neighbouring Langley Township.

Police say the victims involve transients.

At least one suspect has been identified, and police say they aren't sure if other people are involved.

RCMP are asking people to stay away from the area.