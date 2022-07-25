Progress made on Lytton wildfire, but hot conditions this week a worry

Photo: BCWS

Hot, dry conditions are expected to continue this week at the Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton, which could cause an increase in fire behaviour, the BC Wildfire Service says.

In its last update late after 10 p.m., the wildfire service says smoke was more visible Sunday as temperatures increased throughout the day, however fire behaviour remained quiet.

Crews from Lytton First Nation and BCWS continued mop up and extinguished remaining hotspots identified by infrared scanning over the weekend.

"Crews on both the north and south flanks continue to make good progress towards containment, despite steep terrain and increasingly high daytime temperatures," BCWS says.

"Growth continues to occur on the northern portion of the west flank of the fire, on the north side of the Stein River. Initial Attack crews are prepared to respond to any spotting that could occur on the south side of the Stein River. Crews extended the current sprinkler line further west into the Stein Valley, along the Stein Valley walking path today and will activate the systems as needed."

Structure protection personnel have begun to demobilize in areas where equipment is no longer required.

Reopening of the Lytton Ferry will significantly decrease travel time to the worksite and increase crew hours on the fire, the wildfire service says.

The fire remains out of control, but was reduced in estimated size to 2,193.0 hectares on Sunday.