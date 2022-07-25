Police arrest two after deadly shooting in Whistler Village

Photo: Braden Dupuis The scene near the Sundial Hotel in Whistler Village on Sunday afternoon, July 24.

RCMP say two people have been arrested after a brazen midday shooting left two people dead at Whistler Blackcomb resort on Sunday.

One person died at the scene and the second succumbed to injuries at a local medical clinic.

The victims are identified as Satindera Gill and Meninder Dhaliwal. Both were known to police.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the shooting is believed to have been targeted, and in relation to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

In a release issued late Sunday night, IHIT says a burning vehicle discovered on Ptarmigan Place in Whistler is believed to be associated with the shooting.

Sara Roston, a spokesperson for Whistler Blackcomb, says in an email that RCMP cleared the Whistler area of any imminent danger, but the resort was closed for the day out of respect for guests and those affected by the shooting.

Roston says staff resumed operations temporarily to allow guests to come down the mountain on chair lifts and gondolas and leave safely.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence, and we stand in support of our community," she says in the email.

Whistler RCMP can confirm that two people have been arrested and two people have died in relation to the shots fired calls near the Sundial Hotel that police received earlier today.



One person died at the scene, and the second succumbed to injuries while receiving medical attention at a local medical clinic.



The incident happened in the village area out in the open. The police have not yet determined if this incident and a recently located burned car are related, or if the incidents are related to ongoing gang conflict.

Whistler Blackcomb is closed for the day following a fatal midday shooting in the resort's village.

RCMP issued a news release saying officers responded to reports of shots fired at a local hotel at about 12:19 p.m., and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

It says the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which could not be reached for comment, is the lead investigative agency on the file, however RCMP did not confirm the number of dead or injured.

British Columbia's anti-gang agency, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, says it's aware of the shooting and will support IHIT as needed.

Sara Roston, a spokesperson for Whistler Blackcomb, says in an email that RCMP have cleared the Whistler area of any imminent danger, however the resort would be closed for the day out of respect for guests and those affected by the shooting.

She says staff resumed operations temporarily to allow guests to come down the mountain on chair lifts and gondolas and leave safely.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence, and we stand in support of our community," she says in the email.

Members of the Whistler RCMP and B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are investigating after shots were fired in Whistler Village on Sunday afternoon, July 24.



Sources say at least two people were shot to death behind the Sundial and Pan Pacific Hotels near Skier's Plaza, close to the base of Whistler Mountain. In a release, Sea to Sky RCMP confirmed police were called to a local hotel after receiving reports of the shooting at about 12:29 p.m.



Police said the investigation is in its early stages, with IHIT and other units supporting local investigators, but did not confirm any additional details.

“While this matter is very serious and the investigation is in its infancy, we can say there is no ongoing risk to public safety,” said Cpl. Angela Kermer, Media Relations Officer for the Sea to Sky RCMP in the release.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the above file to contact the Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044, or contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The Resort Municipality of Whistler issued an alert via its emergency notification system shortly after 2 p.m. informing residents that a police investigation is underway in the village and asking the public to avoid a delineated area in Skier's Plaza. "There is no danger to the public," the alert read.

The Vancouver Sun has reported one of the fatalities as 29-year-old Meninder Dhaliwal, a member of the Lower Mainland-based Brothers Keepers gang. Graphic videos and photos show two men, one of whom appears to be Dhaliwal, lying face down on the steps of the Pan Pacific Mountainside hotel in a pool of blood. The images began circulating shortly after reports of the shooting Sunday afternoon.



A car found burning south of the village, reportedly in the Blueberry neighbourhood, represents a "hallmark" of recent gang murders, where a suspect car has been torched after the hit, according to the Sun's Kim Bolan.

Whistler Blackcomb lifts were also placed on standby at 12:47 p.m. due to the police incident. In a statement, a spokesperson for the resort confirmed the mountain will stay closed for the remainder of the day.



RCMP "have officially cleared the Whistler area of any imminent danger. Out of respect for all of those impacted, and our Whistler Blackcomb guests and team members, we will be closing Whistler Blackcomb for the rest of the day, effective immediately," the statement read. "Our teams have resumed operations temporarily to allow guests to download the mountains and leave safely. We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence, and we stand in support of our community."

Numerous local businesses opted to close their doors Sunday afternoon, with some planning to remain closed for the day.

Glacier Media will continue to update this story as additional information becomes available.

Scott Cargo was working his shift at Fanatyk Co. when he heard the gun shots sometime around 12 p.m.

"I was out here just basically looking at some bikes ... and I heard gunshots," Cargo said.

"Then a little kid actually came running down from [Mountainside Lodge], came ripping down here and said there’s a shooting down there."

Cargo said his first instinct was to lock down the store.

"It didn’t really faze me ... lock the doors, keep everybody in the store, and told people to get away from the window."

