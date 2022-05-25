Mother with young child, suspected dirt thieves caught driving while on drugs in Kootenays

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police in the Kootenays impounded a vehicle of a man believed to be involved in the theft of dirt from a business.

Trail RCMP say they were called on Friday at 10:30 p.m. for a report of two men stealing bags of dirt from a business in the 8100 block of Highway 3B in Trail, B.C.

Officers located a vehicle containing two local men aged 39 and 33 and started an investigation into the theft.

“After speaking to the driver, the 39-year old Trail man, an officer entered into an impaired driving investigation roadside, as he believed that the man was under the influence of a drug,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

The man failed a standard field sobriety test.

He was issued a 24-hour roadside suspension and his vehicle was towed due to a number of safety defects.

“The theft of dirt remains under investigation,” Wicentowich added.

RCMP in the Kootenays also issues a roadside suspension to a woman driving with a three-year-old child last weekend.

Police were alerted to a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 3B in Fruitvaile on Sunday at 12:58 p.m. Mounties located a Warfield woman, 32, with her young child in the car.

Officers believed the woman was impaired by drugs and had her take a standard field sobriety test, which she failed. She was issued a 24-hour roadside suspension. RCMP say they “took measures” to ensure the wellbeing of the child.

“Trail RCMP will continue to prioritize the safety of our streets by taking impaired drivers off the road, especially as the summer months bring increased travel and traffic to the area,” said Sgt. Wicentowich.

Report any instances of impaired driving by calling 9-1-1.