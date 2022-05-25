Metro Vancouver murder conspiracy accused granted bail

Photo: RCMP

Two Metro Vancouver men were released on bail Tuesday as they face charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Richard Charles Reed and Seyed Naveed Mohtashamian are alleged to have conspired between Jan. 2 and June 2, 2021, to murder Spencer Griffith at or near Vancouver, Port Coquitlam and Richmond, court documents said.

Nicholas Huy To is alleged to have conspired with Reed and Mohtashamian to murder Griffith between the dates of Feb. 18 and June 2, 2021, at or near Vancouver, Port Coquitlam and Richmond.

Reed, Mohtashamian and To are alleged to have conspired between Jan. 2 and June 2, 2021, to murder Sam Kelly, also known as “JC” or “Tracy” at or near Vancouver, Port Coquitlam and Richmond.

The three are also alleged to have conspired between Feb. 18 and June 2, 2021 at or near Vancouver, Port Coquitlam and Richmond to murder Kelly.

Reed and Mohtashamian are further charged with attempting to obstruct justice by attempting to dissuade Griffith by threats, bribes or other corrupt means, for giving evidence, documents said.

The charge information was filed in provincial court on May 13.

To and Mohtashamian made an initial appearance on May 20 in Vancouver provincial court but the case was moved to B.C. Supreme Court for a bail hearing May 24.

There, Justice Janet Winteringham granted the two bail with conditions. To was released on $1,500 bail while Mohtashamian must post $3,000.

Reed is due in Vancouver provincial court on May 27. To and Mohtashamian are due to return to Vancouver provincial court June 6.

A Richard Charles Reed is also facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of alleged professional money launderer Jian Jun Zhu following a shooting inside a Richmond restaurant on Sept. 18, 2020.

Zhu was shot to death in Manzo restaurant while dining with alleged money launderer Paul King Jin, who was injured by a bullet from the attack.

The BC Prosecution Service approved the following charges against Reed:

first-degree murder

aggravated assault

discharging a restricted or prohibited firearm with intent

reckless discharge of a prohibited or restricted firearm

possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition

possessing a firearm with an altered, defaced or removed serial number

According to court filings, Reed — who is in his early 20s and also goes by ‘Ricky,’ has prior criminal convictions ranging from 2017 to 2020, including robbery, breach of a release order and breach of probation after being charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Reed is due in Richmond provincial court June 14 on charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm and possession of a firearm.