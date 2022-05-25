Victoria airport reopens after RCMP investigate suspicious device in luggage

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Victoria International Airport reopened Tuesday night after all commercial flights were cancelled following the discovery of something that police said looked like "an incendiary device" in someone's luggage.

RCMP said the suspicious package was identified in the departures check-in area of the airport around 1:30 p.m. during a security scan.

It was seized by Canadian Air Transport Security Authority staff, police were called and a wing of the airport was closed to ensure travellers were safe, police said.

Specialized units from the Lower Mainland were called to inspect the item and the airport was closed for several hours out of an abundance of caution.

A news release from the airport late Tuesday said the checked baggage contained "an incendiary item and inert surplus military supplies."

RCMP Cpl. Andres Sanchez had said earlier that the person carrying the luggage was under investigation, but at that point he noted police were still determining the nature of the item before proceeding with any possible charges.

He said police did not believe there was any threat to the public, however members of the public were asked to avoid the area Tuesday evening.

No one from the RCMP was available late Tuesday to say if there was an update on possible charges.

The Victoria International Airport said it closed to commercial flights as the RCMP responded.

The airport later tweeted that the security incident had been resolved, and advised people to check the status of late flight arrivals.

Approximately 20 scheduled flights from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. were cancelled, the news release from the airport stated.