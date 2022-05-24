Flights suspended as police respond to call at Victoria International Airport

Photo: Times Colonist
The Victoria International Airport is closed to commercial flights due to a police incident.
In a tweet, the airport asked travellers not to go to the airport as RCMP respond to a "call for service."
No details on the nature of the police call have been released.
Travellers are being advised to check with their airline or go to the airport's website for updates on flights.
??1/2The RCMP is responding to call for service at YYJ. The airport is closing to commercial flights. We are asking travellers not to come to the airport at this time and to please check your flight status with your carrier or our website. #yyj #yyjops— Victoria Int Airport (@Fly_YYJ) May 24, 2022