Flights suspended as police respond to call at Victoria International Airport

Flights suspended at airport

The Victoria International Airport is closed to commercial flights due to a police incident.

In a tweet, the airport asked travellers not to go to the airport as RCMP respond to a "call for service."

No details on the nature of the police call have been released.

Travellers are being advised to check with their airline or go to the airport's website for updates on flights.

