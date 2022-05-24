Bomb squad called to investigate suspicious package at Victoria International Airport

Photo: ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST The departures area of the Victoria International Airport was closed on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, due to a police call.

UPDATE 6 p.m.

A bag containing what appeared to be an “incendiary device” was responsible for shutting down Victoria International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP Cpl. Andrew Sanchez said specialists from the Lower Mainland have been called to investigate a suspicious package that was brought in by a passenger. During scanning, security officials became concerned.

Airport was full of passengers when alert came in, but the departures area had been blocked off by 4:50 p.m.

In an update posted at 4:22 p.m., the airport said airlines are working with their operations teams to determine the status of flights. "Scheduled flights over the next 2 hours can be confirmed as cancelled. Please continue to check with your airline, or our website arrivals and departures."

As of 5 p.m., all remaining flights for the day appeared to be cancelled, but police said there's hope airport can resume operations tonight.

Megan Batchelor, spokesperson for the Vancouver Airport Authority, said: “At YVR we are currently monitoring the situation at YYJ and working with our partners to accommodate any diverted aircraft.

“We encourage passengers to contact their airlines for latest flight information and assistance. We don’t have any other details to provide at this time.”

UPDATE 5 p.m.

Rod Hunchak, airport director of business development and community relations, said he could not comment, referring questions to the airport’s website, its social media, and the RCMP.

An update from RCMP is expected around 5:15 p.m.

The terminal remained full of passengers at 4:30 p.m., but the departures area had been blocked off by 4:50 p.m.

ORIGINAL 4:30 p.m.

