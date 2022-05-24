192450
Search and rescue crews recover body after man drowns near Nanaimo, B.C.

RCMP in British Columbia say a body has been recovered by emergency crews in a lake near Nanaimo.

Mounties say in a statement they believe the man drowned while swimming in Long Lake this weekend.

They say the man's family told officers he went for a swim around 6 p.m. Sunday and they called police when he hadn't returned the next morning.

Police say Nanaimo Search and Rescue crews recovered the body minutes after deploying in the area.

They say the man was in his late 30s.

Police say the BC Coroners Service also attended the scene and foul play is not suspected.

