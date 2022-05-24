Cruise ship blasts 'Love Boat' theme as it leaves Vancouver

It may sound a bit like a Hans Zimmer soundtrack, but as the Majestic Princess pulled out of Vancouver's port, it played a tribute to arguably the most famous cruise ship-based show of all time.

As it just sneaks under the Lions Gate Bridge, the opening to 'The Love Boat' is piped over the ship's horns.

It's playing the part of the melody of the opening lyrics in the iconic 1970s and '80s show.

Love boat

Love, exciting and new

Come aboard. We're expecting you.

Photo: francis_batangpangasinan

What it lacks in showmanship and jazzy horn riffs, it makes up for in sheer power, as TikTok user francis_batangpangasinan clearly captures the notes across the water on the seawall in Stanley Park.

The video is proving popular on the social media app, with more than 67,000 views already.

Here's the original, to compare.