Long weekend traffic ‘bumper to bumper’ on the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

Photo: DriveBC Traffic backed up on Larson Hill Monday, May 23, 2022.

The trip home after a long weekend in the Interior could be a long one for some travellers headed toward the Lower Mainland.

Traffic is moving slowly on the Coquihalla Highway on Monday between Merritt and Hope.

One Castanet reader called it "bumper to bumper."

DriveBC posted on Twitter advising drivers that due to the ongoing construction on the route, delays can be expected for southbound traffic until volume eases. Motorists should watch for road crews, lane closures and reduced speed zones.

It’s not the only area of the Interior seeing a slow go this long weekend.

DriveBC says there’s a three sailing wait for the Needles Ferry on Highway 6 across Upper Arrow Lake. Travellers there should expect major delays.