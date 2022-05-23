Young man dead following stabbing outside Vancouver nightclub, police say

Photo: Contributed

A 19-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Vancouver early Monday morning, police say.

Vancouver Police Department Const. Tania Visintin said emergency crews were called to a report of a fight in Marpole, near SW Marine Drive and Hudson Street, at about 3:30 a.m.

“Officers found a 19-year-old man suffering from stab wounds,” she said in a news release.

“Despite life-saving efforts by VPD, BC Ambulance and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, the victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.”

Visintin said a 24-yer-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.

“This incident happened close to a nearby nightclub at closing time,” she said.

“We know there were a lot of people who saw what happened this morning and we need them to call police.”

Anyone with information can call VPD at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.