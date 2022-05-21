Surrey RCMP seeking information and security footage for sexual assault investigation

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Surrey RCMP are looking for any information from the public after a break-and-enter to a residence occurred on Saturday morning where a female was sexually assaulted by an unknown male suspect.

Police were called to the 12900 block of 101A Avenue in Surrey at 6:40 a.m., for a report of a break-and-enter to a residence.

Officers spoke with the adult female resident upon arrival, who reported that she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown male suspect. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as an unknown male in his mid 30’s with light coloured skin, approximately 5’6” tall, wearing dark coloured clothing.

Police are conducting video and witness canvassing in the area.

Surrey RCMP’s Special Victims Unit has conduct of the investigation and is asking anyone with information to contact police.

In addition, anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage from the morning of May 21 near the 12900 block of 101A Avenue is asked to contact investigators at 604-599-0502.