Vancouver police investigate possible hate crime after man attacked with bear spray

Photo: The Canadian Press Vancouver police are investigating a possible hate crime after a senior citizen was bear-sprayed in the city's Chinatown.

Vancouver police are investigating a possible hate crime after a senior citizen was bear-sprayed in the city's Chinatown.

They say the 87-year-old victim lived in the area and was out for a walk Friday morning when a stranger began making racist comments and sprayed him in the face.

Police say the suspect left the scene and has not been identified.

They say the victim was traumatized but was not severely injured.

Police say they are looking for a man around six feet tall and between 30 and 40-years old, who was wearing a black jacket, dark-coloured pants, a grey baseball cap, grey shoes with red trim and white soles, and carrying a black backpack.

They say they have stepped up patrols in Chinatown and are working to address community concerns like graffiti, street disorder and racist incidents.