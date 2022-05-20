Extradited man gets $100K bail on Vancouver investment fraud, theft charges

Photo: Provincial Court of B.C. Peter Kevin Miller faces a total of 26 charges related to alleged events between 2010 and 2013.

A man extradited from the U.K. to Vancouver to face 13 counts each of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000 has been released on $100,000 cash deposit and ordered to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Peter Kevin Miller —?also known as Kevin Ireland —?faces a total of 26 charges related to alleged events between 2010 and 2013. The charges revolve around alleged investment offences against 18 people.

He appeared before Vancouver provincial court Judge Nancy Adams May 20 for a bail hearing.

After an extradition hearing in South Cumbria Magistrates’ Court, U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel approved the extradition of then-71-year-old Miller in October 2020.

While before that court, Miller was?told to provide £100,000 — or $160,000 — as a security deposit, surrender his passport and have a night curfew with electronic monitoring. He was also prohibited from being near any international travel hub or apply for or be in possession of international travel documents.

Ottawa made the extradition request on behalf of the BC?Prosecution Service, which sought Miller’s return to face the charges.

The federal Department of Justice said Miller arrived in Canada on May 10, and the prosecution service confirmed he is in custody in B.C.

In addition to the $100,000 cash bail, after being released from North Fraser Correction Centre, Miller must be fitted for an electronic monitoring bracelet May 24, not contact the people named on the charges and not possess any travel documents.

Also part of the release was a $100,000 recognizance.

Miller is also forbidden to go anywhere near the Point Grey United Soccer Club or attend games.

He must not be in possession of any identification other than that of Peter Miller, must remain in B.C. and must abide by a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew at his West End apartment. Miller must only use his own money if investing in person or over the internet.

Details of bail hearings are covered by a publication ban to protect the integrity of a jury pool should Miller elect that form of trial after a potential not-guilty plea.

The Vancouver Police Department said it is not discussing details of the investigation.