Road resurfacing season underway in southern Interior

Photo: Province of BC/Flickr

Summer road construction season is here.

Road crews will be busy across the Interior of British Columbia this season with more than 450 kilometres of paving set to be done on B.C. highways and side roads.

“As we continue our recovery from the dramatic effects of recent climate-related events, maintaining road infrastructure is more important than it’s ever been,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“Resurfacing projects provide good-paying jobs, protect our vital transportation corridors and ensure people and emergency services can get where they need to go.”

Okanagan Aggregates Ltd. has been awarded an $11.3-million contract for work on approximately 60 kilometres of Highways 1 and 97B, and side roads in the North Okanagan. Those areas will be repaved over the summer.

British Columbia pavement crews use a made in B.C. hot-in-place resurfacing process that involves repurposing the existing asphalt by heating, softening and blending it with a small amount of new asphalt before re-applying it to the road surface. This method extends the life of the surface, is faster, saves resources and lowers greenhouse gas emissions.

Major resurfacing projects taking place in the region this spring and summer include:

Highway 33 Big White Road to Molnar Road and Ellison side roads (42 kilometres) – conventional paving work is expected to be complete in September

Highway 97 – Summerland to Greata Ranch (11 kilometres)-hot-in-place recycling – work is expected to be complete in summer

Highway 97C Drought Hill to Silver Creek and Highway 97 Greata Ranch to Deep Creek Bridge (20 kilometres)-conventional paving – work is expected to be complete in October

Highway 3 Wardner Road to Caithness Road, east of Cranbrook, and area side roads (36 kilometres) – conventional paving-work is expected to be complete in October

Highway 3/6 and area side roads near Salmo (36 kilometres)-conventional paving – work is expected to be complete in October

Highway 6/31 – Nakusp Area (32 kilometres)-conventional Paving – work is expected to be complete by September

Ootischenia area side roads (20 kilometres)-conventional paving – work is expected to be complete in October

Highway 97C – Hamilton Hill and Highway 5, near Merritt - Coquihalla Rut Mitigation and Monck Park Road (45 kilometres)-conventional paving – work is expected to be complete in October

Highway 5 – Kingsvale to Comstock, south of Merritt (20 kilometres) – hot-in-place recycling work is expected to be complete in summer

Highway 20 – Pyper Lake to Redstone Road (34 kilometres)-conventional paving – work is expected to be complete in fall

Highway 24 – Lone Butte to Bridge Lake (39 kilometres)-sealcoat – work is expected to be complete by September

The 2022 season will see approximately $113 million invested in resurfacing Southern Interior highways and local roads.

Drivers are reminded to observe construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel.