Environemnt Canada issues special weather statement for Coquihalla

Photo: DriveBC Zopkios Southbound - N Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking northeast.

For the second day in a row Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt.

Travellers can expect slushy, snowy conditions on parts of the Coquihalla, including the Summit.

Environment Canada is calling for snowfall amounts up to 5 cm and strong southwesterly winds.

"A cool and unstable airmass will continue to bring snow to the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt this morning," states Envirnment Canada.

Up to 5 cm of snow is expected near the summit before the snow eases to light flurries later this afternoon.

Driver's are advised adjust tochanging road conditions.

Strong winds could lead to localized blowing snow conditions with reduced visibility.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.