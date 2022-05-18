Crews continue to remove debris from rivers six months after atmospheric river event

Photo: B.C. Spill Response

Six months after heavy rains devastated communities and highways across Southern B.C., crews continue to remove debris from local rivers.

In an update Wednesday, B.C. Spill Response says “all known high-risk debris” from last November's extreme rain event has now been removed from the Nicola, Coldwater, Thompson, Tulameen and Similkameen rivers.

Crews continue to remove smaller debris from these waterways' riverbanks, and the remaining debris will be taken out after the spring freshet is done.

Further west, large-debris removal continues in the Fraser and Chilliwack rivers.

“Helicopters are extracting large collections of woody debris and excavators are being used to unearth large human-made debris that has been buried in sediment,” the B.C. Spill Response says.