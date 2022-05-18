Environment Canada calls for more snow in high mountain passes

Photo: DriveBC Zopkios Southbound - N Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking northeast.

Winter isn’t quite done with British Columbia’s high mountain passes.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt,

Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton via the Allison Pass, and Highway 1 - Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Periods of snow are expected over the higher elevation passes Wednesday, right through to Thursday morning.

Environment Canada is calling for snowfall amounts between 5 and 10 cm along with strong southwesterly winds.

"An unseasonable low pressure system combined with a cool and unstable airmass will bring snow to higher elevation passes," states Environment Canada.

Precipitation is expected to start as rain and turn to wet snow overnight as temperatures cool late Wednesday afternoon and precipitation turns into to steady snow.

Drivers are advised to be prepared for changing road conditions. Strong winds could also lead to localized blowing snow conditions with reduced visibility.