BC Interior mountain highways expected to get more snow this week

Photo: DriveBC Zopkios Northbound - S Hwy 5, northbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit looking south. (elevation: 1208 metres)

More snow is expected on certain B.C. Interior mountain passes this week.

In a special weather statement, Environment Canada says between five and 10 centimetres of snow will fall on the Coquihalla Summit and on Highway 3 west of Allison Pass.

The system will roll in late Wednesday afternoon and depart Thursday morning. Strong southwesterly winds are also expected.

“An unseasonable low pressure system combined with a cool and unstable air mass will bring snow to higher elevation passes,” Environment Canada said.

“Precipitation will start as rain at times mixed with wet snow overnight. As temperatures cool late Wednesday afternoon, precipitation will transition to steady snow.”

“Near 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected before the snow eases to light flurries Thursday morning,” the statement concludes.

Meanwhile, Rogers Pass is expected to get five centimetres of snow overnight Wednesday.

Drivers are advised to be prepared for changing road conditions. Strong winds could also lead to localized blowing snow conditions with reduced visibility.