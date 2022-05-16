59 cats and kittens and one injured ewe found in 'extremely unsanitary conditions' in Surrey

Photo: BC SPCA 59 cats ranging in age from a few days old to seven years were rescued.

Fifty-nine cats and kittens and one injured ewe were rescued from a property in the Cloverdale area of Surrey last Friday, May 13 by the BC SPCA.

The animals were taken into care when it became apparent that they had been left abandoned in "extremely unsanitary conditions."

According to Eileen Drever, senior officer for protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA, there were "large amounts of feces piled throughout the house and smeared on multiple surfaces, urine-soiled carpets and furniture, piles of garbage, flies and mounds of hoarded items.” So much so that it was challenging for animal protection officers to even navigate the home.



Drever adds that the cats were left alone inside the home with huge amounts of garbage and debris but no food or water to be seen.

When officers arrived the cats, who range in age from a few days old to approximately seven years, were excessively thirsty and "immediately crowded around the bowls of water and food" the officers put down.

The cats are domestic shorthairs and were triaged and assessed at the SPCA facilities in Surrey and Chilliwack where it was revealed that they "are suffering from a number of medical issues, including upper respiratory infection, bloody diarrhea, limping, dehydration and emaciation,” says Drever. The cats will receive ongoing care until they are well enough to be put up for adoption.

The injured ewe that was rescued from the property was found in the backyard surrounded by overturned furniture and garbage such as broken glass and wires.

Rescuing such a large number of animals at once has put a tremendous strain on the resources of the BC SPCA according to a recent press release and they are asking for the public to help their already busy shelters by donating if they can to help these 60 animals.