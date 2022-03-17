Owner of Vancouver boat flying soviet flag refuses to remove it

Photo: CTV News

The owner of a boat flying the flag of the Soviet Union in a Vancouver marina is refusing to take it down.

CTV News is reporting the city’s parks board has been inundated with new complaints about the flag, which has been flying for years, on the mast of a boat at the Heather Civic Marina.

“I think a lot of people are very, very offended by this,” said board chair Stuart Mackinnon.

Mackinnon told CTV a parks board staffer asked the owner of the boat to remove the flag, but they refused.

Associate professor of Central and Eastern European Studies at UBC Florian Gassner said it is likely the boat’s owner is ignorant or indifferent to the suffering associated with the flag.

Millions of people died, often starved or murdered, under soviet policies. The Holodomor terror famine imposed on Ukraine in 1932/33 resulted in around 3.5 million deaths. Russian invasion forces have also been using the flag in Ukraine.

“The flag is upsetting not just for Ukrainians who have family members there right now, but any Ukrainian alive today who has parent, or a grandparent, or a great-grandparent that suffered the atrocities of soviet rule,” Gassner told CTV.

The park board has no ability to compel the flag to be removed, as it is protected under freedom of expression.

Recently, other boats at the marina started flying the flag of Ukraine. The single Soviet flag is now surrounded by blue and yellow.

with files from CTV Vancouver