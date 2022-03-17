Police seek man with history of sexual offences after he left a Vancouver hospital

Photo: Vancouver Police Department Marcel Lawson is being sought by police.

Police are searching for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he walked away from a Vancouver hospital.

Marcel Lawson, 40, was receiving medical treatment on March 16 when he left the hospital, against court orders and in violation of his long-term supervision order, according to a police press release.

Lawson has a history of serious sexual offenses and has a high risk to re-offend, say police.

He's described as standing 5'8" and weighing 230 lbs. He's Indigenous, with short black hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen on Wednesday he was wearing a black Under Armour sweater with a logo on the front and carrying a black backpack.

Police note he may walk with a limp.

If you see Lawson, call 911 immediately.