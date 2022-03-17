Creston man arrested, charged with murder for woman's death in February

Photo: File photo

A Creston man has been charged with murder after a 56-year-old woman was found dead in her home last month.

The woman was found dead in her Creston home on Feb. 6, prompting an investigation by the Creston RCMP.

The sudden death investigation evolved into a suspected homicide, and Thursday, police announced a murder charge has been laid.

“Although initially believed to be a natural death, investigators worked tirelessly on this matter, and have since determined it to be a homicide,” said Sgt. Chris Manseau of the BC RCMP.

“A suspect was later identified, and has since been arrested and charged.”

Wednesday, 63-year-old Mitchell McIntyre of Creston was charged with the woman's murder and he was arrested.

Following a brief court appearance Thursday morning, McIntyre remains in custody, and he's scheduled to next appear in Cranbrook provincial court on March 28.