Man charged in Vancouver manslaughter case pleads not guilty

Photo: The Canadian Press

A man charged with manslaughter in the death of an East Vancouver man has pleaded not guilty and faces a judge-alone trial in Vancouver Provincial Court.

Jeff Arnie Lincoln also faces charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Lincoln also entered a not guilty plea on those charges via articling student lawyer Robin Young acting for defence counsel Glen Orris.

Crown prosecutor Jenny Dyck told Judge Maria Giardini the trial should take three days.

Lincoln was arrested New Year's Eve following a five-month-long Vancouver Police Department (VPD) investigation.

That work stemmed from the death of Gilles Hebert last summer.

Officers responded to Grandview Park on Commercial Drive on Aug. 5, 2021 for reports of an assault in progress.

An unknown person assaulted Hebert, leaving him unconscious. He died in hospital later that day.

Homicide investigators identified a suspect and spent months gathering evidence before making the arrest.

In an appeal for witnesses the day after Herbert’s death, VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said possible witnesses “may not have realized the severity of the assault.”

No trial date has been set.