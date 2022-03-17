$6-million winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Vancouver

Photo: Contributed

A lucky Vancouverite just got $6 million richer playing Lotto 6/49.

The ticket was the only one purchased across Canada to match all six winning numbers: 1, 3, 8, 14, 15, and 16 in the draw on Wednesday (March 16).

In addition to the jackpot, a ticket purchased in Nanaimo for last night’s draw matched 4/4 numbers to win the top Extra prize of $500,000.

It’s the second time in one week a ticket purchased in the Lower Mainland has landed the jackpot. An uncle-nephew duo in the Lower Mainland won a whopping $8 million playing Lotto 6/49 in the Lotto 6/49 draw on March 9.

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816. The odds of matching 4/4 on the Extra are 1 in 3,764,376.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize. The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

In 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $99 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.