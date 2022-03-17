Conservation Service says wolves likely killed pet dog in Sooke

Photo: Glacier Media

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says a wolf or wolves attacked and killed a dog in East Sooke Tuesday morning.

The 13-year-old family pet, a Whistler sled dog rescue, was let out about 8:30 a.m. When the dog didn’t return to the property near East Sooke Park, its owner became concerned.

“He went looking for it and found it dead. It had obviously been attacked by something,” conservation officer Peter Pauwels said Wednesday.

“I attended later in the day and I had a look at it. We can tell what killed it by a variety of different indicators. In this case, based on the injuries, it was pretty clear it was a wolf or wolves.”

Cougars and wolves kill differently and feed differently, said Pauwels. “Sometimes it’s hard to tell them apart. Sometimes it’s fairly obvious. In this case, it was pretty clear.”

Pauwels believes it was an opportunistic attack — and not the first this year.

In January, a small dog was attacked by a wolf in Sooke. Conservation officers reported that a man was walking his small terrier off-leash when it ran ahead on a trail and was attacked by a wolf. The owner managed to scare the wolf away and it dropped the dog, which was rushed to a veterinary clinic.

“I’m concerned for people who have dogs out there because it probably won’t be the last time,” said Pauwels.

“It’s not just East Sooke. There are wolves in Sooke and Metchosin. They seemed to have moved down from the hills and are living closer to civilization at this time.”

Conservation officers don’t know how many wolves there are and if there is one pack or two with overlapping territories.

“Last year, someone saw eight wolves together at one time but that changes and fluctuates,” said Pauwels.

Conservation officers are not planning to take action at this point, he said.

“Awareness is important and it seems to be fairly well known that this is occurring,” said Pauwels.

The attack is a reminder to always expect and be prepared to encounter wildlife, said Pauwels, who encourages dog owners to keep an eye on their pets at all times.

“Leashes are good. I don’t expect people to have their dog constantly on the leash. But if it’s not on the leash, have it nearby and be closely watching it, particularly if you live next to wilderness areas.”

Hikers should know there are wolves, cougars and bears in wilderness parks and dogs are at risk.

Conservation officers have not had any reports of wolves showing aggressive behaviour towards people, he said.

The officers respond to conflict with dangerous wildlife where there is a risk to public safety.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service wildlife conflict line is 1-877-952-7277.