Squamish RCMP seek help to solve 32-year-old murder case

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to solve a three-decades-old murder case.

March 18 will mark the 32nd anniversary of the death of 73-year-old Kathleen ('Kay') Vauden Kermode.

Police say overnight on March 17, 1990, the suspect entered Kermode’s Sunset Beach home by climbing a ladder to the raised deck and opening a sliding glass door.

Once inside the home, the suspect repeatedly stabbed Kermode.

Kermode’s purse was rummaged through, and the keys to her 1982 green VW Jetta were taken. The suspect drove the car a short distance from Kermode’s home and then left it blocking the roadway.

On the morning of March 18, a neighbour noticed Kermode’s vehicle parked strangely, according to RCMP.

When Kermode couldn’t be reached, officers were called.

Police found the retired West Vancouver school teacher stabbed to death.

“We will continue to work on, revisit and scrutinize this case,” said Sgt. Jeff Shore of the Sea to Sky General Investigation Section. “No matter how many years pass by, we remain committed to finding justice for Kay and obviously for her family who still seek answers”.

Police urge anyone with information about this murder to contact the Squamish General Investigation Section at 604-892-6100. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

"Even though so much time has passed, we still seek closure and wonder just what happened to our Aunt Kay. We are grateful the police are still searching for answers and hopeful that something will come to light to assist the investigation," said Allison Kermode, a surviving niece of Kay Kermode, in the RCMP news release.