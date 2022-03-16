Photo: Contributed

Grindrod residents can drink up.

In conjunction with Interior Health, Grindrod Water advises customers supplied by Grindrod Water the precautionary water quality advisory is now over.

All bacterial testing results and disinfection levels are within normal drinking water standards in the distribution system.

A power outage, or other event causing loss of water to GRW customers, can lead to depressurization of the distribution pipes increasing the risk of back-siphonage.

For additional updates and any future inquiries, you can visit RDNO's website, Facebook page or give them a call.