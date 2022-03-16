COVID-positive hospitalizations fall by over 4% in past day

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

COVID-positive hospitalizations fell by more than four per cent in the past day in B.C.

The provincial government announced 235 new coronavirus cases including 182 in the Interior Health region, in the past day.

Across B.C. there are 329 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and 51 in intensive care. In the Interior Health region, there are 70 people hospitalized, seven of whom are in critical care.

In the past 24 hours, eight new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,953.

Although 235 new cases are being reported, the total number of cases have only increased by 174 from Tuesday. This resulted in no new cases reported in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health and a decrease in the overall total number of cases in these health authorities compared to yesterday. This is due to data reconciliation from the preliminary numbers reported yesterday, the province said.

The new cases include:

Interior Health: 182

Northern Health: 23

Island Health: 30

As of Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 90.7% of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.8% have received their second dose.

Due to a continued delay in BC Centre for Disease Control data, the update on cases and hospitalizations by vaccination status is unavailable today.