Province unveils a new plan for more in-depth knowledge on homelessness, along with 2020-21 count numbers

A new first-of-its-kind report on homelessness in British Columbia provides a snapshot on housing needs in the province, and an annual count contains data for three Thompson-Okanagan communities.

The new report uses anonymized provincial data from 2019 to create a reliable picture of people experiencing homelessness, including the community where they lived and whether their homelessness was short-term or chronic.

The previous data collected by the Province was based on community homelessness counts that only captured the situation at one specific point in time, and were known to be undercounted, according to the Province.

The new process will allow a broader scope, finding people who have always been a part of B.C. communities.

Broad-strokes findings include that 8,665 people experienced homelessness in 25 communities, and 222 children were among that count.

The Province is currently developing a cross-government homelessness strategy that will not just respond to homelessness throughout B.C. but work to prevent it. The strategy will be released this year.

This new program is aimed at helping prevent people from becoming homeless before it even happens.

"We'll be able to transition from reacting to a particular housing crisis to being able to prevent chronic homelessness in the first place. That's a big deal, and this information makes it possible," said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing.

"This new anonymized data collected from government systems helps us better figure out the profiles of those who are chronically homeless and what services and supports these folks need to come inside."

Also released Wednesday were the 2020-21 "Point in Time" homeless count numbers including data collected between March 2020 and May 2021 in 16 select communities, including Vernon, Penticton and Merritt in the Thompson-Okanagan region.

In Vernon, the count was done overnight May 6 and during the day May 7, 2021. It found 224 individuals experiencing homelessness.

Of those, 40 per cent identified as Indigenous. Eighty-one per cent were adults, 11 per cent were seniors, and nine per cent were youth under 25.

Eighty-four per cent had been in the community for at least one year, and 42 per cent for more than 10 years.

In Penticton, the count took place over April 19 and 20, 2021. It found 114 homeless individuals, 31 per cent of whom identified as Indigenous.

Sixty-six per cent were adults, 24 per cent seniors, and 10 per cent youth under 25. Seventy-three per cent had been in the community for at least a year, and 46 per cent for more than 10 years.

In Merritt, 43 homeless individuals were counted between March 10 and 11, 2021. Seventy-four per cent identified as Indigenous. Sixty-five per cent were adults, 31 per cent seniors and four per cent youth under 25.

Common reasons for homelessness cited amongst the three communities were not enough income, conflict with partner, mental health issues and substance use issues. Of note, 21 per cent of the Merritt homeless population reported "conflict with landlord" as their reason for living houseless.

In each community, the majority of respondents reported income assistance was their main source of money, with disability benefits, pensions and bottle collection also mentioned. More than 95 per cent of respondents in all three communities reported multiple sources of income.

Brain injuries were also a common thread. In Penticton, 42 per cent reported a brain injury; in Vernon, 35 per cent; in Merritt, 23 per cent.

In all three cities, more than half of the respondents had been homeless for over a year.

Federally-funded homeless counts also took place in 2020/21 in Kelowna and Kamloops, which recorded 297 and 206 homeless residents in each city respectively.

Find out more about the new preventing homelessness project here, and read the 2020-2021 Point in Time homeless counts for the 16 communities surveyed here.