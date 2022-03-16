B.C. government seeks feedback on its pandemic response, but not on public health orders

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has appointed an independent project team to conduct a review of the B.C. public sector's response to COVID-19

British Columbians can voice their opinions about how the B.C. government has handled the pandemic. But the independent review announced Wednesday will not cover public policy decisions, any decisions made by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, or any decisions about economic recovery supports.

In a press release Wednesday, the B.C government announced its launching an independent review led by Bob de Faye, Dan Perrin and Chris Trumpy, who are described as “former senior leaders of the B.C. public service.”

Part of this review will include a public consultation portion where British Columbians can add their two cents.

“The goal is to learn about how government agencies worked together to address the effects of COVID-19 that affected everyone, changed rapidly and continues to cause a high level of uncertainty,” the government's press release said.

“The review will include what aspects of preparedness, engagement, communications and implementation worked well, what changes were made to improve operational effectiveness as the pandemic evolved, and what improvements can be made to better prepare for pandemics and emergencies.”

While the review will focus on the “operational responses to the pandemic,” it will not include assessments of public policy decisions, Dr. Henry's public health orders or economic recovery decisions like supports for small businesses and families.

British Columbians have until April 20 to provide feedback to the review.